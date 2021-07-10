Wildfire above Vernon considered out of control by BC Wildfire

Aerial firefighting resources have been spotted tackling the blaze

Update 2:30 p.m.:

The fire near Becker Lake above the hills of Vernon is currently around one hectare in size according to BC Wildfire Service, and is currently classified as out of control.

Four wildfire personnel are on the ground, with two helicopters and assistance from waterbombers.

Original Story:

A new fire has erupted above Pottery Road in Vernon.

Helicopters and water bombers have been seen dropping water on the fire.

Reports of the fire began circulating on Facebook at around 1:15 p.m.

It is not currently listed as a wildfire on the BC Wildfire Service dashboard map.

The fire south of Vernon that started on Friday, July 9 was classified as being under control by BC Wildfire on Saturday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

