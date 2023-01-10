Final phase of Kelowna’s Kettle Valley Development ready to move forward

An application for 99-unit single-family, duplex, and townhome development has been submitted to the city. (City of Kelowna)

The last phase of the Kettle Valley neighbourhood in the South Mission has been revised and submitted to city hall.

On behalf of Kettle Valley Holdings, Placemark Design and Development has submitted an application to the city seeking rezoning and amendments to the Official Community Plan to build a single-family, duplex, and townhouse development at 410 Providence Avenue.

“Today, our challenge is to provide homes that address the needs of the community, younger homebuyers, and families, as well as downsizers wanting to stay within Kettle Valley,” part of the application reads.

A 2021 submission to council consisted of 67 single-family homes with 25 per cent of the site dedicated as park space.

Council directed Kettle Valley to undertake additional community engagement prior to its reconsideration of the project.

The revised submission is a 99 unit single-family, duplex, and townhome development, maintaining the same buildable square footage as the 2021 submission with 50 per cent of the site set aside as park space. The redesign also includes a soccer field, community green space, and a gathering pavilion.

Application documents note significant public engagement to address several concerns including slowing traffic on Quilchena Drive with a proposed roundabout, expanding parking capacity of an existing parking lot in Quilchena Park, and improving safety on Providence Ave.

The application will go before council at a future meeting.

