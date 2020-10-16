Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna to close its doors for the winter

One of Kelowna’s favourite music venues will be silenced this winter due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Today (Oct. 16), Fernando’s Pub announced it will be closing for the winter months, effective Oct. 24.

“While not an easy decision, COVID-19 restrictions have hit the restaurant and entertainment industries especially hard, and although we support the provincial government’s public health orders, we believe it is the responsible choice for our business and community to shut our doors for now,” reads a release from Fernando’s Pub management and staff.

The pub situated at the heart of downtown Kelowna has plans to re-open in the spring with outdoor seating and live music from some of Canada’s leading artists.

Fernando’s will be open until Saturday, Oct. 24, daily from 4 to 10 p.m. Kelowna residents are encouraged to come out and show your support for the local watering hole at this difficult time.

