Feedback wanted on how off-leash dog project went in Lake Country parks

Lake Country residents are being asked to give their input on a couple local parks.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has launched an online survey for people to share their experiences and comment on the off-leash pilot projects at Kaloya and Kopje Regional Parks.

The pilot project allowed dogs to be off-leash at these parks for the slower winter months, but dogs were still not allowed on the beach or playgound areas.

The project ends March 30.

Give your feedback at yoursay.rdco.com.

