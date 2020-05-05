Feast of Fields cancelled for 2020

Those who can are asked to donate to help struggling local businesses

The organizers of Fest of Fields have announced the festival is cancelled for all locations in 2020.

“We are saddened to announce, due to the global pandemic, we will not be hosting our annual Feast of Fields events in the Okanagan, Vancouver Island, and Metro Vancouver for 2020,” said organizers in a press release.

“Over the past 25 years, we have hosted 61 Feasts on 40 different locations in four regions. 2020 will mark the first year that we will not be able to host our major local food celebration and fundraiser.”

Feast of Fields is FarmFolk CityFolk’s major fundraiser. This year this work is more important than ever because local food systems need support due to COVID-19 dine-in restrictions.

“Today, on National Giving Tuesday, we are asking if you are able to still show your support for our local food systems by making a donation to help support us to continue our work,” said organizers.

The Feast of Fields is much more than a local food festival. It is a unique experience that highlights the connections between farmers and chefs, field and table, and between farm folks and city folks.

“We are incredibly proud of the Feasts we have hosted. Over the years the Feast has been a showcase of the very best local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients from our farmers, ranchers, fishers and food artisans, and paired with tasty libations from local vintners, brewers, and distillers.”

Not hosting the Feast of Fields in the three regions represents a large gap in FarmFolk’s budget. FarmFolk CityFolk is a charitable, not-for-profit organization, and all proceeds raised go back into the local food economy to a wide range of programs for farmers and eaters.

In the absence of this year’s feast, FarmFolk is asking for support in the following ways:

Make a donation to FarmFolk CityFolk for the amount of a Feast of Fields guest ticket

Consider becoming a monthly donor

Share your images or videos from previous Feast of Fields and help us spread the word of our #GivingTuesdayNOW #GivingTuedayCA Campaign

Like and Follow FarmFolk CityFolk on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Like and Follow some your favourite food and beverage feast participants

