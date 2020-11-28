Farm animals safe after Kelowna barn catches fire

The fire was started after animals knocked over a heat lamp; the barn was consumed

An early morning structure fire, caused by animals knocking over a heat lamp, consumed a barn in Kelowna.

At 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 28) morning, Kelowna Fire Department received a report of smoke and flames coming from a 12 by 12-foot barn in the 2100 block of Begbie Rd.

Crews arrived on scene to find the structure fully engulfed, but were able to contain the fire to one building. No other buildings were damaged.

Although the barn sustained major damage, all animals inside, six goats, one lamb and a chicken, escaped safely.

Two engines, a command unit and a rescue truck carrying ten firefighters worked to fight the blaze.

It was a busy night for Kelowna fire crews, as just hours earlier they responded to another fire in a house close to Arab Court.

