Lippy went missing after a rollover on the Coquihalla. (Aaron Proudfoot/Facebook)

Lippy went missing after a rollover on the Coquihalla. (Aaron Proudfoot/Facebook)

Family’s dog missing after Coquihalla rollover

Highway drivers asked to keep an eye out for the small dog named Lippy

A family is looking for their dog who went missing after a Sunday evening collision on the Coquihalla.

Aaron Proudfoot said in a Facebook post that his family could not find their beloved dog after a rollover collision just north of the Juliet exit heading westbound on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

“I’d like to thank those that came to help [my family] in this very stressful time,” said Proudfoot. “Unfortunately, their small dog named Lippy was missing after the rollover.”

Proudfoot is asking highway drivers to keep an eye out for the small dog and for anybody with information to contact him on Facebook.

RCMP told the Capital News it does not have any record of the crash.

READ MORE: Coquihalla closed tonight for avalanche control

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating child luring report

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case
Next story
Protected areas may not safeguard all that Canadians need them to: research

Just Posted

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Additional 25 COVID-19 cases at Big White

The community cluster at the ski resort is now at 136

Wrought iron picket fences can be deadly to wildlife. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service file photo)
Westside deer impaled by fence believed dead: CO

Conservation Officers called to Westshore Estates

St. James Catholic Church in Vernon was empty on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in line with restrictions on religious gatherings amid COVID-19. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Mixed feelings among Vernon pastors as COVID-19 restrictions curb religious services

It’s been a far from ordinary holiday season for those who practise religious worship

Simon Knak of the Portland Winterhawks back checks Kelowna Rocket Kaedan Korczak at Prospera Place on February 8, 2020. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna Rockets’ Korczak to join Vegas Golden Knights camp

After the World Junior Championship gold medal game tonight, Kaden Korczak is set to head to Vegas

The City of Vernon is considering amending the OCP to allow for future development that would see nearly 200 homes added to Vernon’s hillside neighbourhood of Turtle Mountain. (City of Vernon)
City eyes expansion of Vernon’s Turtle Mountain

Item set to go to public hearing Jan. 11

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

(File)
Man killed in police shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Doctors weigh-in on second wave at Kelowna General Hospital

A group of physicians write an open letter to residents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Justice Nigel Kent says public health orders designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t clear

Most Read