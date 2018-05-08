The Reeb family home on Johnson Road in Silver Creek sits high and dry before flood waters take over. (Kris Reeb photo)

Family evacuated from Silver Creek in Shuswap

Warm temperatures, rain forecast in next week may lead to higher water levels

When Kris Reeb woke up Saturday morning, it was such a beautiful day, he decided to take a photo of his family’s home.

That was at 8:20 a.m. Not long afterward, the admiration came to an abrupt stop. The berm he’d built around the yard and house to prevent flooding broke. By 9:30 a.m., water was already up to the bumpers of his 3/4-ton Dodge pickup truck.

“The creek bends around our property. Before the bend it came up over the bank, flooded the fields and made its way over to the house.”

Reeb, his spouse Laise and their three young children have lived at 3153 Johnson Rd. for less than a year. Theirs is the lowest of four houses in the area.

Reeb says they weren’t told the flooding can get this bad.

“We were told every so often it floods, but it doesn’t usually get by the driveway.”

Related: Silver Creek residents return home

It wasn’t until they’d lived in the house for three months that they learned that it had flooded badly last year and the year before, he says. So he put in a preemptive plan to build a berm and put in a culvert. However, the water turned out to be more powerful than that berm or the vertical culvert with a pump he’d installed.

“It didn’t hold and a lot of the reason was the gravel we got had a lot of loose dirt mixed in it. If it had settled for a couple of years or we got an excavator to pack it down, it might have been OK.”

Instead, the family started scrambling to gather up what they could and get their young children out of the house. Now they’re in Kamloops, staying for the time being with friends. They’ve received help from the Red Cross there.

To make matters worse, “we’re not allowed back in the house as the septic system has flooded.”

Reeb is grateful to his neighbours and to the schools where his two oldest attend. “That’s the good part of this, to know people have got your back.”

He also says his family has no plans to move. “It’s one of those things that happens, we have to deal with it, especially when you’re living in a rural community and we have this beautiful creek running through our yard. Sometimes nature happens.”

Related: Silver Creek rallies to battle flooding

At 587 Salmon River Road, a little to the south, Maria Otting says she is feeling better than last year, when her and spouse Thomas Koppel’s home flooded. They’ve done a lot of work with a berm as well as a four-inch pump to take water out of their field and back into the river.

“I feel like we’re more prepared this year. The terrific stress of last year sucked five years out of my life.”

However, she doesn’t rule out things getting worse.

Related: Silver Creek flood leaves question

It’s a similar story for Florence Seidel and George Swartz in the 1600 block of Salmon River Road. They lost their driveway when the creek that flows down behind them was diverted by workers into the ditch running in front of their place, instead of going under Salmon River Road as it once did. She doesn’t like the plan.

Seidel says they were ordered to pay for their own culvert but, after a neighbour took it to an ombudsman, they were finally reimbursed. As for this year, she doesn’t know what’s going to happen, other than that the water and turbulence in the ditch is high.

“Time will tell.”

Related: Canoe home saved from flooding

Tom Hansen, emergency program coordinator with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says he’s fielding a lot of calls and encouraging people to have their properties as prepared as possible.

“There’s no way of telling how much rain there’ll be in the next month. Right now, even with heavy snow loads, we’re seeing high stream flows.”

He says the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has reported to him that the Salmon River Bridge is open and under no immediate threat.

At the provincial River Forecast Centre, David Campbell reports that the Southern Interior is under flood watch. Warm weather combined with rain on Wednesday, then more warm temperatures through the weekend could mean a rapid melt.

“So it could be another challenging week in terms of flows across the Interior.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Kris and Laise Reeb (Photo contributed)

Previous story
UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal
Next story
Heavy rains prompt further precautionary measures around Mission Creek

Just Posted

Peachy makeover for iconic Okanagan golfball

A Peachland landmark is getting a “peachy” new look.

Heavy rains prompt further precautionary measures around Mission Creek

Crews will continue to work in high-risk areas around Kelowna

Peachland, Westbank First Nation establishes working relationship

An agreement was signed today

Man hit in eye with BB gun pellet

The man was hit while walking in downtown Kelowna

Middle Vernon Creek waters may rise

The District of Lake Country is warning residents about the creek

‘Putt’ your money toward a good cause

The 13th annual BC SPCA Charity Golf Tournament takes place this May 27 in Kelowna

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Family evacuated from Silver Creek in Shuswap

Warm temperatures, rain forecast in next week may lead to higher water levels

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

Most Read