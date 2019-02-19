Photo: Big White

We like it! Readers support the shift in Family Day dates

Readers support the date switch, while Ski Resorts may not

While this past Family Day was a welcomed extra day off for most, some tourism-based companies have expressed their displeasure with the holiday’s move from the second Monday of February, to the now third Monday of the month.

Okanagan-based ski resorts said that the move of the holiday resulted in less visitors in the month because it combined two back-to-back weeks of holidays into only one. This year was the first year Family Day was moved in B.C., it now occurs the same day as the U.S.’s President’s Day, and Alberta’s Family Day, which takes away an extra weekend of substantial visitors to the resorts.

Kelowna Capital News readers did not seem to share some of the same distaste.

B.C. Premier John Horgan called the decision the right thing to do for businesses, small and large, and for families who may be spread out across the country.

“This gives families an opportunity to schedule and spend more time with loved ones from other provinces,” Horgan said.

After the first year with the changed date of Family Day, B.C. residents seem to appreciate the inclusion into the shared same day of the American holiday and Alberta’s Family Day.

