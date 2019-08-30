First responders were called out Friday morning for the report of a helicopter in Skaha Lake however it turned out to be training exercises. (File photo)

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

If you see a helicopter hovering over Skaha Lake on Friday, it is nothing to be worried about as pilots are doing training.

Emergency responders were called out to the lake on Friday around 10:15 a.m. after a report of a helicopter in the water and a person possibly nearby in the water. However, it was a false alarm.

Upon arrival it was learned that the pilot of the helicopter is going through “touch-and-go” training. The helicopter was equipped with pontoons used to land on the water.

