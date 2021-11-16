Gage Peterson, 11, holds Duke Peterson’s, 6, hand as he gets his COVID vaccination in Everett, Washington. Nov.6, 2021. B.C. expects to have approval to deliver vaccines to children aged 5-11 by the end of the year. (Kevin Clark/Everett Herald)

Gage Peterson, 11, holds Duke Peterson’s, 6, hand as he gets his COVID vaccination in Everett, Washington. Nov.6, 2021. B.C. expects to have approval to deliver vaccines to children aged 5-11 by the end of the year. (Kevin Clark/Everett Herald)

Expect COVID-19 vaccine for B.C. kids by Christmas, Henry says

Parents urged to register children, learn ways to reduce pain

B.C. is expecting to have approval for COVID-19 vaccine delivery to children aged five to 11 before the holiday season,, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

With Health Canada preparing to approve immunization for children, Henry said she expects there will be enough vaccine for the 300,000 children in the province who will be eligible. Henry urged parents to speak with their doctor or pharmacist about the upcoming vaccination program for children, and to read up on child vaccination at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website to prepare.

Henry said results from child vaccination in the U.S. have been good, and for children the amount of vaccine is smaller.

“This is a version that is designed specifically for children,” Henry said at a weekly COVID-19 update Nov. 16. “It is a smaller dose, 10 mg, in a smaller amount, and that will mean less pain and discomfort with the shots. But it also means it is tailored for the immune systems of younger children, so it doesn’t cause as much side effect, and it can be strongly effective as well.

“I think it’s important for us to recognize that these vaccines have been used in millions, close to billions now, around the world, and we know a lot about them now.”

B.C. parents have already begun to register their children for vaccination. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Moderna applies to Health Canada to immunize children 6-11

RELATED: B.C. moves to create protest ‘bubble zones’ for health services

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search ongoing for others possibly missing
Next story
Kelowna man sentenced to time served in fatal Canada Day assault

Just Posted

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Cold weather shelters opening in Vernon, West Kelowna

A man reads about the produce shortage at Save-On-Foods in Kelowna. (Aaron Hemens/ Capital News)
Product shortage at Okanagan grocery stores, due to highway closures

Russ Friesen (left) and Alan Hofsink (right) are Vernon’s two new deputy fire chiefs. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon welcomes two new deputy fire chiefs

French Immersion students are not eligible to ride a school bus outside of their English school catchment within he Central Okanagan School District. (File photo)
No seat on the school bus for Central Okanagan French Immersion students