Evacuation order to Electoral Area H due to Garrison Lake fire

An evacuation order has been issued for electoral area H due to the Garrison Lake fire.

The order, issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, was issued due to immediate danger of the fire. Residents in the following areas must leave immediate:

  • 1916 Kennedy Lake Road -District Lot 889, Yale Division of Yale Land District, for Kennedy Lake Resort Folios C/Ref 70789.010 et. al. ( including all owned and leased properties surrounding Kennedy Lake Resort)
  • 1378 Whipsaw Crescent Forest Road -District Lot 1015, Yale Division of Yale Land District, for mobile c/ref 80884.000

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if they do not require referrals such as housing or other services.

“Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can,” wrote the regional district in a press release.

