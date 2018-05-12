Evacuation alerts rescinded for some near Killiney Beach

Kelowna - Property owners at 9294 and 9304 Hodges Road are no longer under the alert

An evacuation alert has been rescinded for two properties in the Killiney Beach area of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Property owners at 9294 and 9304 Hodges Road are no longer under the alert. The evacuation alert for 9284 Hodges Road remains in effect and the owner should be prepared to leave on short notice should conditions change, said the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre in a news release.

Officials continue to monitor all creeks in the region including McDougall and Powers creeks in West Kelowna, Middle Vernon Creek in Lake Country, and Mill, Mission and Bellevue creeks in Kelowna.

Flows are expected to increase later next week with forecast warmer temperatures, and on Monday crews will begin raising the dike along sections of the Mission Creek Greenway as a proactive flood protection measure.

Residents across the Central Okanagan are being reminded to exercise caution around creeks and streams as flow rates increase. Please keep away from stream banks as they are subject to possible erosion and can be extremely slippery.

Homeowners near creeks and streams who have experienced localized and isolated flooding in the past are asked to prepare for potential problems. Self-serve sandbags are available across the Central Okanagan, said the release. Visit cordemergency.ca/map for the location nearest to you.

Okanagan Lake is still within seasonal norms, but boaters are asked to watch for floating debris and to reduce their wake along shoreline areas.

