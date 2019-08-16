Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap residences following 2017 landslide

CSRD rescinds alert for four properties along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

  • Aug. 16, 2019 10:00 a.m.
  • News

An evacuation alert has been rescinded for residences in the 4000 block of Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road – 28 months after a landslide came crashing through them.

Issued in April 2017 for properties affected by the Handy Brook landslide, the evacuation alert was rescinded by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. The affected properties include:

• 4459 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road

• 4467 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road

• 4473 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road

• 4487 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road

“Significant time has elapsed since the Handy Brook slide occurred in 2017,” states a release from the CSRD. “No subsequent incidents have taken place and the affected residents have been suitably notified of the potential hazards in the area.

“In addition, current conditions in the area are much less dynamic than during the spring freshet period.”

Owners, tenants or visitors to these properties are advised to continue monitoring and immediately report any of the following observations: Perceived increase or a sudden drastic reduction in stream flow; visible increase and sustained turbidity in the stream; noises that indicate earth movement, rolling rocks, channel material mobilization or tree roots cracking; any other unusual earth movement of stream channel migration.

For further information, contact Tom Hansen, Emergency Program Coordinator, at 250-833-5910.

The Handy Brook slide was one of two to occur along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road in the summer of 2017. In May, a resident was killed after a mudslide in the 5900 block knocked his home of its foundation.

Read more: Landslide destroys homes but spares occupants

Read more: UPDATE: Police identify missing senior, man now presumed dead

Read more: Evacuation from Shuswap landslide rescinded after 16 months

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation
Next story
Kelowna’s Journey Home executive director quits

Just Posted

Okanagan residents reminisce over Winfield’s Adventureland

According to the Lake Country Museum, Adventureland was the first park of its kind in the Okanagan

GoFundMe campaign raises $16,000 overnight for new Kelowna mother

Specialists are suspecting Lindsay Austin has a very rare autoimmune disease

Kelowna’s Journey Home executive director quits

Gaylene Askland was on the job for just six months, leading the city’s strategy to fight homelessness

West Kelowna Warriors name 2019 leadership group

The Warriors season starts Sept. 6

Walmart adds deliveries to Okanagan locations

Walmarts in Kelowna and West Kelowna now deliver direct to homes

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

Art auction for Okanagan cultural centre makes a splash

Vernon’s Caetani Centre’s 8th Splash of Red raises funds for cultural hub

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

NHL Hall of Famer skates with Vernon hockey group

Denis Savard, owner of four Stanley Cup rings, plays fun night with Vernon Pirahnas group

Princeton kitty shot with pellet gun

“I didn’t think people were that cruel”

Casey Affleck’s film Light of My Life features Southern Interior of B.C.

Film features Academy Award and Emmy Award winners

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

Alcohol suspected behind head-on collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

RCMP respond to second motor-vehicle accident at Trans-Canada and Balmoral Road

Most Read