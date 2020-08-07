Evacuation alert for 43 homes near Dry Lake fire rescinded

Fire status changed to Under Control, crews remain on site patrolling and extinguishing hot spots

An evacuation alert for 43 properties near the Dry Lake wildfire, north of Princeton, has been rescinded by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS).

Homeowners in the area can now start to breathe easy.

The evacuation alert was originally issued at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 3. Since then, homeowners had been preparing for an evacuation order.

In a release Friday morning (August 7), The RDOS explained that all properties that were on evacuation alert were located along Highway 5A in Electoral Area H, between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park.

As of 11:30 a.m., August 7, the BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the fire, which remains at 21 hectares in size. There are 40 personnel, and nine pieces of equipment on site. Crews are patrolling and putting out hot spots in the area.

The status of the fire has changed to Under Control, which means the fire has received sufficient suppression to ensure no further spread.

Two days before, on August 5, the fire was classified as being held.

The RDOS continues to work with BC Wildfire to monitor the situation.

Highway 5A remains open, and residents can refer to DriveBC.ca for updates on highways.

