Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire wait for the arrival of Governor General Julie Payette before the Throne Speech at the Senate in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Trudeau and his wife are in self-isolation over COVID-19 concerns, which has forced the cancellation of an in-person meeting of Canada’s first ministers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ethics committee shuts down new effort to examine Trudeau, wife’s speaking contracts

The House of Commons ethics committee has voted against a motion to study Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s speaking contracts since he was elected to Parliament.

A similar motion aiming to acquire WE Charity speaking contracts involving Trudeau and his wife didn’t pass last week after Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola joined Liberals in voting against it — by accident, the Bloc said at the time.

Bloc MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau proposed the new motion Monday saying the committee should examine the measures in place to avert conflicts of interest.

This time NDP MP Charlie Angus abstained, and the new motion failed also by one vote.

The committee is still debating a third motion, this one from Angus, to study possible conflicts of interest and lobbying violations in relation to pandemic spending and the deal with WE Charity to administer a student volunteering program worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

