Erik Olesen has announced his intention to run for Vernon city council. (Contributed)

Erik Olesen has announced his intention to run for Vernon city council. (Contributed)

Erik Olesen to run for Vernon council spot

Only three other candidates listed in byelection race so far

Another Vernonite has added his hat to the byelection ring.

Erik Olesen announced Friday, Oct. 22., his intention to run for the vacant city council position left after Coun. Dalvir Nahal’s passing.

“I have always had a passion for politics,” said Brantford, Ont., transplant. “The first campaign I worked on was the mayor’s campaign in the City of Ottawa when I was 12 years old.”

But that was just the start for Olesen who currently works for the Interior Health COVID-19 team and in the social-service sector.

Since then, Olesen has been a part of 10 political campaigns at all levels throughout several communities and representing various parties.

“This experience has given me the skillset to work with a team in a high-energy, time-sensitive environment,” he said. “Working with these teams has also meant I need to take into consideration that situations change and I need to be flexible and open-minded.”

Olesen’s last try at the municipal level was in 2018 when he ran for mayor.

“My passion is to work on behalf of my community and listen to what my community needs,” he said Friday. “This is why I have taken the step to run for Vernon city council.”

Olesen joins three candidates, Flora Evans, Arthur Gourley and Stephanie Hendy, in the race for the seat.

The nomination period ends Oct. 29, and general voting day is slated for Dec. 4.

To learn more, visit vernon.ca/candidatelist.

READ MORE: Vernon theatre looks to serve liquor at the movies

READ MORE: Man arrested in early morning assault in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

byelection

Previous story
Prince Rupert resident wins Sportsnet Hockey Predictor Contest
Next story
Defence Department vows to examine extremism in Canadian-trained foreign troops

Just Posted

Erik Olesen has announced his intention to run for Vernon city council. (Contributed)
Erik Olesen to run for Vernon council spot

Fire truck (File photo)
Vehicle rolls near Vernon cadet camp

Warm clothing is being offered to victims of the White Rock Lake fire at the Killiney Community Hall Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., after which the general public can come Sunday, Monday and Thursday and shop by-donation in support of fire victims. (Wendy Waters photo)
Donations give warmth to White Rock Lake wildfire victims

A 44-year-old man was arrested after a woman was assaulted near a Vernon liquor store on 27th Street Friday, Oct. 21, around 12:45 a.m. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Man arrested in early morning assault in Vernon