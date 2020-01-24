Members of Extinction Rebellion and Climate Save Kelowna have been holding rallies in front of Kelowna City Hall every Friday to push the city to do more to fight climate change. (Michael Rodriquez - Kelowna Capital News)

Environmental rally held in front of Kelowna City Hall

Extinction Rebellion holds protests every Friday to push the city to do more to fight climate change

A small group of protesters from Extinction Rebellion and Climate Save Kelowna held a rally outside of Kelowna City Hall on Jan. 22.

The environmental groups has been holding small protests every Friday since the fall as part of their efforts to push elected officials to do more to flight climate change.

In the fall hundreds of people turned up for a series of large protests in Kelowna and across B.C. as part of a series of global protests. Students at the University of British Columbia Okanagan also held a protest and portions of Water Street were temporarily shut down during one protest.

“We’re protesting global warming and making sure city hall actually takes action and address the situation and declare a climate emergency,” said Russell Mellaleiu, a protester with Extinction Rebellion.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the City of Kelowna to implement several climate initiatives including:

  • Creating a climate emergency act
  • Implementing a task force and attempting to reduce city greenhouse gas emissions to 100 per cent by 2030
  • Committing to rapid incorporation of green energy and net-zero infrastructure in Kelowna
  • Eliminating single-use plastic bags

The City of Kelowna approved a climate action plan in 2018, which includes 48 actions to cut the city’s green house gas emissions by 25 per cent below 2007 levels by 2033.

Extinction Rebellion is an international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimize the risk of social collapse.

READ MORE: Climate protesters stage protest near William Bennett Bridge

READ MORE: Kelowna community group urges the city to do more in the fight climate change

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court of Canada affirms acquittals in refusing to hear Tamil migrant case

Just Posted

Rockets return home aiming to snap 6-game losing streak

Kelowns starts a three-game weekend against the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night

City of Kelowna seeking company to construct Highway 97 pedestrian overpass

The city budgeted $500,000 for the bridge’s design in its 2020 provisional budget

Nearly 6,000 children living in poverty throughout the Central Okanagan: report

A BC Child Poverty Report Card states that one in six children live in poverty

Will Kelowna’s palm trees survive the winter?

The trees are hardy and should survive

‘Deeply sorry’: Former West Kelowna teacher offers emotional apology to student he sexually exploited

Judge will make decision on Bradley Furman’s sentencing in the coming weeks

Environmental rally held in front of Kelowna City Hall

Extinction Rebellion holds protests every Friday to push the city to do more to fight climate change

Break in artist refuses to be framed

No one is being framed in this break in. According to Princeton… Continue reading

Brownie, a St. Bernard mix, found suffering from gunshot wound in B.C. Peace region

The dog was also found to be emaciated and suffering from a flea infestation

B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Lengthy dispute ends with rejection for Burnaby employee

Excitment snowballs for Vernon Winter Carnival

10 days of fun is just two weeks away

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

Construction activity in RDOS tops $48 million

Total of 527 building permits issued within Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in 2019

Most Read