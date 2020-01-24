Environmental rally held in front of Kelowna City Hall

Extinction Rebellion holds protests every Friday to push the city to do more to fight climate change

A small group of protesters from Extinction Rebellion and Climate Save Kelowna held a rally outside of Kelowna City Hall on Jan. 22.

The environmental groups has been holding small protests every Friday since the fall as part of their efforts to push elected officials to do more to flight climate change.

In the fall hundreds of people turned up for a series of large protests in Kelowna and across B.C. as part of a series of global protests. Students at the University of British Columbia Okanagan also held a protest and portions of Water Street were temporarily shut down during one protest.

“We’re protesting global warming and making sure city hall actually takes action and address the situation and declare a climate emergency,” said Russell Mellaleiu, a protester with Extinction Rebellion.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the City of Kelowna to implement several climate initiatives including:

Creating a climate emergency act

Implementing a task force and attempting to reduce city greenhouse gas emissions to 100 per cent by 2030

Committing to rapid incorporation of green energy and net-zero infrastructure in Kelowna

Eliminating single-use plastic bags

The City of Kelowna approved a climate action plan in 2018, which includes 48 actions to cut the city’s green house gas emissions by 25 per cent below 2007 levels by 2033.

Extinction Rebellion is an international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimize the risk of social collapse.

