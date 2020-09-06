Environment Canada issues strong wind alert for Okanagan Valley

A strong ridge of high pressure could bring in winds of up to 60 km/h

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm. (Contributed)

A special weather statement is in effect for the entire Okanagan following an abrupt change in weather conditions across the prairies this weekend.

According to Environment Canada, a strong ridge of high pressure will build over northern BC and spread southwards tonight, bringing in possible gusts of wind of upwards to 60 km/h through many of the valleys in the southern interior beginning after midnight.

While wind gusts of this magnitude are not out of the ordinary, people out enjoying the waterways or campgrounds this Labour Day weekend should be prepared for any sudden increases in wind.

Winds will likely peak Monday morning, however gusty conditions may prevail throughout the day.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: VIDEO: COSAR airlifts injured dirt biker near Bear Lake to hospital

READ MORE: Swimming advisory lifted for Rotary Beach in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter