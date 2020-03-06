Bradley Croney is the latest Lotto BC/49 winner, taking home $75,000 after picking up his winning ticket from Enderby. (BCLC photo)

Enderby residents reels in $75,000 lotto win

Meanwhile a second North Okanagan resident picked up $75,000 on BC/49

A $2 million lotto win remains unclaimed.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the March 4 jackpot ticket was purchased in Courtenay, but has yet to be claimed.

Meanwhile two North Okanagan residents have collected $75,000 each from the same draw.

Sipping on his morning coffee, Bradley Croney thought he was still dreaming when he read the winning lotto numbers.

The Enderby residents matched five of the six numbers, plus the bonus number, in the March 4 BC/49 draw, earning him $75,000.

“I thought I was still foggy but it was real,” said Croney. “It is still really surreal and is sinking in the more I tell people.”

Croney bought the winning ticket at G&B Fuels on George Street.

This is the second big win locally from Wednesday’s draw.

READ MORE: Shuswap resident wins $75,000 in BC/49 lotto

READ MORE: Nanaimo man wins lottery, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

