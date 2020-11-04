Enderby Entertainment to open film production office in Kelowna

The company with Okanagan roots is expanding its global operations in Canada

Rick Dugdale, CEO of Enderby Entertainment. The company has acquired visual effects company Chariotdrive and will open a feature film and television production office in Kelowna, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 announcement. (Contributed)

Enderby Entertainment is expanding its operations in Canada with a feature film and television production office in Kelowna.

The global film production company with roots in the Okanagan has acquired Chariotdrive, a visual effects company based in Los Angeles, which will relocate to B.C. and merge under the Enderby Entertainment Canada banner in the coming months, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 4 announcement.

Rick Dugdale, the company’s CEO, said veteran screenwriter Todd Ireland will serve as executive vice president for Enderby Entertainment Canada.

“We’ve fortunately been able to see the growth of the Okanagan region and all the work Jon Summerland has done with the film commission there,” Dugdale said. “The groundwork for the large-scale film industry has been laid, and in concert with the team at Chariotdrive, we now can bring our international film business home to Canada.”

Dugdale’s most recent Second World War drama, Recon, was shot in the North Okanagan and will air at the Vernon Towne Cinema Nov. 10. He said he’s proud to open the company’s second office in Kelowna with Ireland at the helm.

“Todd’s ability to cover all facets of production experience as well as his accolades as a successful screenwriter with equalled passion to tell the stories of the Indigenous communities in Canada makes him a perfect addition to our executive team,” Dugdale said.

Ireland was nominated for the 2019 Writers Guild of Canada Awards. He’s best known for his work on Netflix’s The Guardian Code as well as Syfy’s original series, Continuum.

“There is an opportunity to fill international pipelines with content that is authentically Canadian, as so much of our story has been left to tell,” Ireland said. “After working with Rick for over 20 years, I’m thrilled to team up with Enderby and help bring these stories to the big screen.”

Ian Duncan, founder and managing partner for Chariotdrive, said he’s eager to become a part of Enderby Entertainment’s creative vision for Okanagan filmmaking.

“We are excited to build on that vision with a platform of the next-generation post and visual effects services for productions worldwide,” he said. “Family is everything to us and we are thrilled that Enderby has welcomed us into theirs.”

Founded in 2006, Enderby Entertainment has produced 18 feature films in 13 years.

Recently, Dugdale reached into uncharted territory, producing XCII, a feature film shot virtually in 17 countries during the 2020 global pandemic without a single handshake.

Dugdale’s slate also includes 2015’s Blackway starring Anthony Hopkins and, more recently, Hakän Nesser’s Intrigo Anthology starring Ben Kingsley, Gemma Chan, Benno Fürman, Carla Juri, Phoebe Fox and Jeff Fahey.

READ MORE: Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Vernon next week

READ MORE: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Brendan Shykora

Movies