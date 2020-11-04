Rick Dugdale, CEO of Enderby Entertainment. The company has acquired visual effects company Chariotdrive and will open a feature film and television production office in Kelowna, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 announcement. (Contributed)

Rick Dugdale, CEO of Enderby Entertainment. The company has acquired visual effects company Chariotdrive and will open a feature film and television production office in Kelowna, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 announcement. (Contributed)

Enderby Entertainment to open film production office in Kelowna

The company with Okanagan roots is expanding its global operations in Canada

Enderby Entertainment is expanding its operations in Canada with a feature film and television production office in Kelowna.

The global film production company with roots in the Okanagan has acquired Chariotdrive, a visual effects company based in Los Angeles, which will relocate to B.C. and merge under the Enderby Entertainment Canada banner in the coming months, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 4 announcement.

Rick Dugdale, the company’s CEO, said veteran screenwriter Todd Ireland will serve as executive vice president for Enderby Entertainment Canada.

“We’ve fortunately been able to see the growth of the Okanagan region and all the work Jon Summerland has done with the film commission there,” Dugdale said. “The groundwork for the large-scale film industry has been laid, and in concert with the team at Chariotdrive, we now can bring our international film business home to Canada.”

Dugdale’s most recent Second World War drama, Recon, was shot in the North Okanagan and will air at the Vernon Towne Cinema Nov. 10. He said he’s proud to open the company’s second office in Kelowna with Ireland at the helm.

“Todd’s ability to cover all facets of production experience as well as his accolades as a successful screenwriter with equalled passion to tell the stories of the Indigenous communities in Canada makes him a perfect addition to our executive team,” Dugdale said.

Ireland was nominated for the 2019 Writers Guild of Canada Awards. He’s best known for his work on Netflix’s The Guardian Code as well as Syfy’s original series, Continuum.

“There is an opportunity to fill international pipelines with content that is authentically Canadian, as so much of our story has been left to tell,” Ireland said. “After working with Rick for over 20 years, I’m thrilled to team up with Enderby and help bring these stories to the big screen.”

Ian Duncan, founder and managing partner for Chariotdrive, said he’s eager to become a part of Enderby Entertainment’s creative vision for Okanagan filmmaking.

“We are excited to build on that vision with a platform of the next-generation post and visual effects services for productions worldwide,” he said. “Family is everything to us and we are thrilled that Enderby has welcomed us into theirs.”

Founded in 2006, Enderby Entertainment has produced 18 feature films in 13 years.

Recently, Dugdale reached into uncharted territory, producing XCII, a feature film shot virtually in 17 countries during the 2020 global pandemic without a single handshake.

Dugdale’s slate also includes 2015’s Blackway starring Anthony Hopkins and, more recently, Hakän Nesser’s Intrigo Anthology starring Ben Kingsley, Gemma Chan, Benno Fürman, Carla Juri, Phoebe Fox and Jeff Fahey.

READ MORE: Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Vernon next week

READ MORE: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Movies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP
Next story
COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School

Just Posted

A member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School

Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to the virus

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the District of Lake Country will require visitors at all indoor public facilities to wear masks, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Masks required in District of Lake Country buildings

Face coverings will be mandatory at all indoor public facilities starting Monday

Little Tex announced it was closing in a social media post Nov. 4, 2020. (Google Maps)
Vernon Tex-Mex joint set to close

Series of events behind closure of popular restaurant

RCMP are looking for the owner of a bike similiar to this make/model, which was found abandoned in a parking stall in Vernon. (RCMP photo)
Owner of dirt bike abandoned in Vernon sought

RCMP found it in a parking stall in a 27th Street residential area

SilverStar Mountain Resort announced its parking reservation system will open for the 2020-21 season Nov. 18, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)
Parking reservations set to open at SilverStar

Season is upon us as COVID-19 parking measures ready to open Nov. 18

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

(La Casa photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at La Casa resort in West Kelowna

Seven people have tested positive for the virus

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

A COVID-19 test kit is seen here at Central Peninsula Hospital on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Brian Mazurek/Peninsula Clarion)
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read