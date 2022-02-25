Employees escape Lake Country armed robbery unharmed

A masked man carrying a gun robbed a Lake Country store last Thursday night.

The suspect, wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and carrying a blue duffle bag, entered the store in the 9500-block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. and threatened the employees with a firearm. He robbed the store of cash and merchandise and fled on foot. There were two employees working at the time and neither were injured.

RCMP Police Dog Services searched the area but the suspect was not located.

“Lake Country RCMP is thankful the employees were not injured in this robbery,” said Const. Michael Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP media relations office. “If anyone has any information about this incident or suspect, please call the Lake Country RCMP.”

The investigation is being led by the Lake Country RCMP General Investigative Services.

If anyone was in the area at the time of the robbery and has dash camera footage, call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: 6.12% tax hike on tap for Lake Country

READ MORE: Parents voice concern over mental wellness of Central Okanagan students and teachers

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberyCrimeRCMP