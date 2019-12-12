Airplane lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

The airplane reportedly had engine troubles

UPDATED 11:22 a.m.

An airplane with engine troubles has landed safely at Kelowna International Airport.

Emergency services scrambled to get to the airport shortly before it landed at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday.

“At approximately 10:50 a.m. today, a Convair aircraft advised Kelowna International Airport (YLW) air traffic control that they had a mechanical issue and were diverting to Kelowna,” wrote Tom Wilson, communications official with the airport.

“As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched for the standby. The aircraft landed safely at approximately 11:20 a.m. There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at YLW.”

According to Flightradar24.com, the plane was heading from Kamloops to Prince George, but had to make an emergency landing in Kelowna.

