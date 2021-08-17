The announcement is part of a message sent to faculty and staff from the Office of the President and the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal that was published on Tuesday, Aug. 17. (Black Press file photo)

Emergency funding for UBCO students experiencing financial distress due to wildfires

$525,000 are available to provide one-time support to students in need

UBCO has launched additional financial support for students experiencing financial distress because of wildfires, COVID-19 or other factors.

The funds, totalling $525,000, are available to provide one-time support for students unable to cover cost-of-living expenses related to on-or-off-campus housing or food purchases, or for those facing unexpected costs. Applications for the fund are open until Sept. 30, and students should visit the financial support webpage for more information.

“We are particularly concerned with the welfare of students who have already begun to arrive in the region or expect to in the coming weeks. Please know that we are working diligently to offer help where possible,” said deputy vice-chancellor and principal Lesley Cormack.

The announcement is part of a message sent to faculty and staff from the Office of the President and the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal that was published on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The message was in response to the ongoing wildfires in the province, which has displaced numerous communities and hundreds of people. The university is part of the provincial emergency response plan and is working closely with wildfire authorities to provide accommodations to firefighting personnel and evacuees.

“At this time, we are actively working with the regional Emergency Operations Centre to provide support where possible,” said Cormack. “This is an extraordinary period, and we shouldn’t underestimate the anxiety felt by many in our community.”

READ MORE: No significant growth observed at Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

