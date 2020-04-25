The West Kelowna Fire Department and ambulance crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Butt Road and Highway 97 shortly before noon on Saturday, April 25. (Photo Contributed)

Emergency crews rush to highway collision in West Kelowna

The crash occured shortly before noon at the intersection of Highway 97 and Butt Road.

Reports from the scene of a car crash in West Kelowna suggest Highway 97 is partially closed as crews clean it up.

Multiple ambulances were on scene at the accident scene at the intersection of Butt Road and Highway 97. Reports from the scene indicate two vehicles were involved and three people were seen being loaded into the ambulances.

The RCMP is on scene directing traffic and one of Highway 97’s Northbound lanes is closed as the damaged vehicles are removed by tow trucks. The vehicles involved appear to be a blue hatchback and an older white sedan.


