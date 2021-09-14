Election 2021: Tim Krupa – Liberal candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Krupa has previously worked for the Prime Minister’s office from 2014 to 2017. He has also worked for CPP Investments and has both a Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Policy from Oxford University. (Contributed)

Provide a brief bio of yourself.

I’m running to strengthen our economy and deliver stronger representation on the issues that matter to our community – like climate change, fighting COVID, housing affordability, and $10/day child care.

I am proud to have grown up in Kelowna. My family has lived here since 1996 – and I completed the French Immersion program at Casorso, KLO, and KSS, before graduating valedictorian at UBC Okanagan. My parents were teachers who started small businesses and I have been deeply involved in our incredible city as an athlete, volunteer, and employee of our local businesses.

I have extensive experience in business and government. I worked at CPP Investments, which oversees $500-billion on behalf of 20 million Canadians. Previously, I advised on policy for the Prime Minister from 2014-2017.

I earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Public Policy at Oxford University and researched economics at Harvard Business School.

How do you plan to lead this riding out of the COVID-19 pandemic? Do you support the implementation of a proof of vaccination program?

I was double vaccinated as soon as possible and I’ve been encouraging others, especially my generation, to do the same. I believe we each need to do our part to protect our seniors, loved ones, and frontline workers – including our healthcare heroes. This will help us safely reopen our schools, businesses, and community so we can bring our economy roaring back.

Getting this done requires leadership, especially given that the Central Okanagan is a current hotspot for COVID-19. The Mayor and City Council have also been encouraging others to get vaccinated. But our Conservative incumbent hasn’t encouraged folks to get vaccinated – she’s been silent on this topic throughout the pandemic.

This isn’t the leadership we need right now. I believe our leaders must lead by example, especially in times of crisis, when our economy, health, and lives are on the line.

Can you name one recommendation from the TRC Calls to Action and any concrete plans to implement the recommendation if you are elected?

I know there is so much work ahead of us on the path of reconciliation. I want to be an ally and advocate to help ensure that no Indigenous child or community is left behind.

I believe the call to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is extremely important and I was disappointed to see our Conservative incumbent vote against UNDRIP in Parliament.

We need to keep moving forward on the path towards reconciliation and I will be a progressive MP who is passionate about partnering with – and learning from – Indigenous peoples.

I thought Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General, captured the personal call to action brilliantly on the day of her historic appointment: “reconciliation is a way of life and requires work every day. Reconciliation is getting to know one another.” We each need to put in the work.

What are your personal ideas regarding climate change and how do you plan to represent your riding’s specific interests in this regard, for example, wildfires and extreme drought?

Climate change has arrived on our doorsteps in the Okanagan and I’m concerned for our city and planet.

Our community can’t afford to re-elect a Conservative incumbent who has voted against climate action on our behalf in Ottawa. We need a new representative who takes climate change seriously and will collaborate with scientists locally.

We also can’t afford Erin O’Toole repealing our progress. Canada now has one of the most ambitious climate plans in the world. Andrew Weaver, climate scientist and former BC Green Party leader, endorsed our policy as the only credible plan from any political party.

We put a price on pollution, banned harmful plastics, and made net-zero the law. We implemented vehicle emission standards, greener home grants, and vehicle incentives.

There’s a lot at stake. All this progress is at risk if the Conservatives win. We have to keep moving forward. My generation is depending on it.

Which Canadian political figure, past or present, inspires you the most and why?

Steve Thomson. He’s a role model to me. Smart, high integrity, hardworking – he was in politics for the right reason: to serve our community. I remember attending the vote for his nomination in 2009 and that was my first time directly observing the political process. I was intrigued right away. I enjoyed volunteering on his campaigns – he was always kind, respectful, and composed as a candidate. And I feel fortunate to have been able to call him a friend over the years. I’m grateful for his dedication to our community and I will aspire to follow his example of character if elected.

