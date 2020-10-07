(File photo)

Education, intervention key in snuffing youth fire-starters, says North Okanagan fire department

Vernon area fire departments seek support for Youth Firesetting Intervention Program

Nineteen fires started by youth under the age of 18 caused more than $83,000 in damages in British Columbia in 2015, but education and intervention can help reduce or prevent this from happening. Now, local fire departments are hoping the Regional District of North Okanagan will continue its support of the Youth Firesetter Intervention Program and expand its reach to all fire departments.

Any child under 18 who accidentally or purposely starts a fire is defined as a youth fire-setter. Regardless of gender, age and socioeconomic backgrounds, these fires can be ignited for many reasons but without education and intervention, fire setting can continue into adulthood.

The Youth Firesetter Intervention Program (YFIP), which has previously been offered through the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department with success, is designed to complement fire education and prevention curriculum delivered to schools through fire departments.

It provides the primary tools that supply age-appropriate educational material for addressing child and youth fire play and fire-setting and RDNO fire halls wish to see it roll out to all jurisdictions.

“Fire incidences that may lead to an educational intervention range from a child or youth experimenting with matches and lighters to property damage at home or in the community,” a report to the RDNO’s Electoral Area Advisory reads. “The outcome of an effective program can help reduce property loss, personal injury and even death.”

According to a study, one-third of youths who died in a fire started it themselves, but recognizing these behaviours early on and intervening can help prevent damages and loss of life.

A key component of YFIP is to refer youth to counselling professions if it is recognized more assistance is required. If endorsed, the confidential program would be available to families and schools at no cost.

Currently, the BX-Swan Lake fire hall has two trained personnel able to deliver the program. The training requires the completion of a five-day certification program which costs around $1,025 per student, plus any additional student fees.

The BX-Swan Lake, Lumby and District and Silver Star fire departments have shown interest in keeping the program if supported by the board of directors.

YFIP is up for discussion at the Thursday, Oct. 8, meeting of the RDNO’s Electoral Area Advisory Committee meeting.

READ MORE: ‘It’s devastating’: Owner of fire-ravaged Kelowna restaurant speaks on loss

READ MORE: Vernon homicides believed to be targeted: RCMP

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says
Next story
Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel

Just Posted

New Lake Country trail provides faster, safer access to amenities

The 800-metre trail connects Newene Road with Eva and Pretty roads west of Highway 97

Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead Sept. 21 in the Fraser Valley; police say he was hit by a truck four days prior

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff Cancelled for 2020

The event will return in 2021

Education, intervention key in snuffing youth fire-starters, says North Okanagan fire department

Vernon area fire departments seek support for Youth Firesetting Intervention Program

Kelowna’s Jack Finley selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Finely was selected 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Botched Bitcoin theft leaves long-time Kelowna deli out of commission

LD Meats Deli severely damaged despite not being target of Oct. 7 break-and-enter

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Okanagan couple killed in highway collision near Sicamous

The two-vehicle crash led to the closure of Highway 97A for several hours on Oct. 6

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

GoFundMe launched for owners of Kelowna’s fire-gutted Olympia Greek Taverna

The money raised will go towards helping the owners, their staff and family

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Most Read