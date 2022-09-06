Eastgate under evacuation alert as blaze near Princeton gets aggressive

Eastgate has been placed under evacuation alert by the regional district due the proximity of the Heather Lake wildfire.

A press release issused late Tuesday, Sept. 6 indicates that 180 properties are on alert and urges residents to prepare for a possible evacuation order.

According to BC Wildfire the fire is now estimated at 3,800 hectares, with 2,000 burning on this side of the Canada-US border.

In a release issued Tuesday night the service reported the “wildfire is burning in a heavy fuel and has the potential for aggressive and rapid growth if winds, and terrain align…’Wednesday, a gusty westerly wind will persist throughout the day and shift to the northwest by the evening. We are expecting to see a continuing trend of warmer, dryer weather and increased fire behaviour for the next several days.”

The Heather Lake fire is burning 5 km southeast of Manning Park Resort.

On Sept. 6 Hampton and Mule Deer Campground and Hampton were closed, and six trails remained under evacuation order.

Related: Officials say Manning Park wildfire has potential for aggressive growth

Related: Manning Park under evacuation alert due to Heather Lake wildfire

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com