Lolli Gagnon stands outside of her business, Higher Ground Sports. She took over the business in 2013 with her husband. (Claire Palmer)

Easter bunny to send ambassador to Golden for weekend drive-by

The Easter bunny will be sending his emissary, Egglebert Bunny, to celebrate Easter with Golden

With Easter right around the corner, many are concerned about how COVID-19 and social distancing will affect the Easter bunny and his yearly trip around the world to deliver eggs and chocolate.

But, have no fear there is a plan in the works thanks to the Public Health Authorities, the Town of Golden and Higher Ground Sports. This weekend the Easter bunny will be sending an ambassador by the name of Egglebert Bunny to the town of Golden.

With the lack of opportunities to celebrate this year, with social distancing guidelines preventing families from visiting each other, cancellation of egg hunts and no congregations for religious celebrations, Lolli Gagnon, owner of Higher Ground Sports and organizer of the event, felt that it was important to find an alternative way to celebrate.

READ MORE: Higher Ground Sports more than just a business

“We just figured a lot of people are in the same boat as us, not being able to celebrate as you usually would,” said Lolli Gagnon, owner of Higher Ground Sports.

“I just thought it would be so cool to have something in the streets that people can enjoy from a distance and lift their spirits, even if it is just a drive-by.”

During his visit, the staff at Higher Ground Sports will be driving around town, waving at as many community members as possible between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.

The drive will follow the strict guidelines laid out by the health authorities to ensure social distancing. All onlookers for the event will participate from the comfort of their own homes, either from the window or their doorways.

Residents are not to congregate or move onto the road and approach the vehicle, for both their safety and the safety of Egglebert Bunny.

READ MORE: Postitivity Rocks!: Golden resident brings positivity to the community

“We need people to stay in their homes so they’re not mixing with others that they don’t already share a residence with,” said Gagnon. “We want to keep people safe and healthy, so you have to stay near your house. You can’t come down the driveway to get close to the street.”

“It’s a great initiative, but it’s not an opportunity to gather as a crowd,” said Mayor Ron Oszust.

“The virus doesn’t know it’s Easter, it doesn’t know that it’s a holiday, it will continue to do what it’s doing so we need to continue with our distancing and isolation.”

Oszust sees this as an opportunity to educate children as well on the importance of staying home. While it may be difficult for local kids to understand why they can’t run out to the road to say hello, it could start an important conversation about the virus within the home.

Higher Ground and Gagnon herself are footing the bill for the mini-parade, but it’s worth it for Gagnon to bring a bit of positivity to her community.

“It’s one more thing to smile about,” said Gagnon. “There are people out there supporting you even if you don’t see them all the time.”

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

