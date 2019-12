A mini-van and a car collided at the intersection of Dilworth and Harvey Avenue.

The eastbound lanes of Harvey Avenue at Dilworth Drive are closed due to an accident. (Paul Clarke - Capital News)

Eastbound traffic has been stopped on Harvey Avenue after a car crash on Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters are on scene.

It’s not clear if there were any injuries.

