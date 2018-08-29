Early morning fire destroys hedge

Flames could be seen shooting into the sky from Birch Avenue in Kelowna

A hedge fire startled residents from their bed early Tuesday morning, on Birch Avenue.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, flames could be seen rising into the sky about 1 a.m.

An L-shaped large cedar hedge was completely engulfed when crews arrived on scene.

There was a home on the property that had been boarded up, firefighters were concerned about the blaze spreading; however crews managed to quickly extinguish the flames and protect the structure.

The cause of the fire is not known, although considered human cause the fire department did not know if it was maliciously set.

