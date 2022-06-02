Drugs, guns, cash seized off of Kelowna streets

B.C.’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) was recently in Kelowna to help crack down on crime.

As it currently stands, Kelowna RCMP has about a 20 per cent staffing gap. The UGET squad was brought in to lend a temporary hand.

Over the four days they were in town, officers stopped 100 vehicles and were in contact with 145 people, most of which were in the world of street drugs. UGET made multiple arrests related to drug trafficking, took a number of weapons off the street, and seized over $30,000 worth of cash.

They were also able to locate a stolen vehicle, arresting the driver on a warrant for a robbery in Penticton.

Inspector Beth McAndie, the officer in charge of investigational services for Kelowna RCMP, said that the squad’s visit to Kelowna was much appreciated.

“With the support of B.C.’s UGET who focused on proactive and high visibility policing to disrupt the local street level drug trade, Kelowna’s general duty members could focus on priority issues in our city during this time.”

Based out of the Lower Mainland, UGET is regularly deployed into communities across the province to help out with short-term support to police.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Tower Ranch area ticked off with speeders

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP