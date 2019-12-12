Drugs, cash, fake guns seized in Kelowna RCMP bust

A 43-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential drug-related charges

A picture taken of the imitation firearms seized by police. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP seized illicit drugs, fake guns and cash following the execution of a search warrant in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday.

On Dec. 11, officers executed a search warrant related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the city’s downtown core.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our officers also seized numerous imitation firearms and various drug paraphernalia items commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances from inside the residence, along with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.”

A 43-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential drug-related charges. She has since been released and is expected to appear in court at a future date.

READ MORE: Suspects identified after allegedly assaulting nine Kelowna students

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twit0ter.

Previous story
Poll finds most Canadians want Huawei barred from the country’s 5G networks
Next story
Safe donation bins coming to Okanagan streets

Just Posted

Drugs, cash, fake guns seized in Kelowna RCMP bust

A 43-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential drug-related charges

Suspects identified after allegedly assaulting nine Kelowna students

Jonathon Pictin and Lindsey Smith are facing charges

School board approves enrollment plans at future H.S. Grenda Middle School

Only Grade 6 and 7 students will be attending Lake Country school when it opens in Sept. 2021

Safe donation bins coming to Okanagan streets

UBC Okanagan engineering students help design bins for non-profits

Second snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Another 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by early Friday

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Race to replace Andrew Scheer could be a crowded one

Many familiar faces, such as Maxime Bernier, Jason Kenney, Doug Ford and Kevin O’Leary, have said no

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP surprised by Conservative leader’s resignation

Arnold predicts Conservative party will remain united in its quest to become government

Vernon business evacuated after gas line hit

A natural gas line was struck, emergency responders unsure of size

Lug nuts loosened on several vehicles in Vernon

Mischief makers reportedly compromising cars; motorists reminded to check vehicles before operating

Vernon nurse pleads guilty to arson

Guilty pleas related to 2016 arson

Former Summerland lifeguard will continue to receive pension benefits

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Most Read