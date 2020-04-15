Driver snuffs out small garbage truck fire in Okanagan

No injuries in minor blaze in District of Coldstream

Smoke and flames coming out from under the hood, the driver of a garbage truck was quick to jump into action Wednesday, April 15.

The driver managed to snuff the blaze with a fire extinguisher prior to Coldstream Fire Department crews arriving on scene. The small fire was sparked around noon Wednesday on Cosens Bay Road, near Coldstream Creek Road.

A hydraulic system failure is the suspected cause of the blaze. There were no injuries.

READ MORE: Vernon crash nearly takes out recycling truck driver

READ MORE: Okanagan’s latest lotto winner looks to travel once COVID allows

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGarbage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Business at Princeton-area cannabis store grows during pandemic
Next story
COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Just Posted

Average Kelowna rent up slightly despite pandemic

Average one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna will cost $1,420 monthly, up 1.4 per cent from last month

Kelowna toddler battling for her life, diagnosed with rare inflammatory disorder

Abigail Lyons, 2, was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, fighting for life in BC Children’s Hospital

COVID-19 concerns prompt over 200 complaints to Kelowna bylaw

Bylaw has received over 200 complaints since provincial orders allowed its officers to support enforcement

Garage fire at Ellison home in Kelowna

The incident occurred at 10:52 a.m. on April 15

PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community applauds frontline workers

The Sikh community was out in droves — at a safe distance — to support health workers at Kelowna General Hospital

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Driver snuffs out small garbage truck fire in Okanagan

No injuries in minor blaze in District of Coldstream

Business at Princeton-area cannabis store grows during pandemic

While many businesses are closed and others are struggling through the COVID-19… Continue reading

Alberta teen recounts brush with death from COVID-19

Matt Greenshields’s story a warning to others to take pandemic seriously

Hackers steal undisclosed sum of money from South Okanagan church

RCMP are asking that the public remain vigilant online and watch for scams

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

FortisBC plans for upgrade in Okanagan Valley

Upgrade near Penticton would enhance present supply and prepare for future needs

ZZ Top reschedules Okanagan show for 2021

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band moves Penticton tour date to April 2021 due to coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Most Read