Driver, animals escape injury after collision on Highway 1 near Sicamous

RCMP say road conditions were not a factor in afternoon crash

Both the driver of a truck and the animals in the trailer it was towing were shaken up but unhurt after a single-vehicle accident east of Sicamous.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17, the Sicamous RCMP and a BC Ambulance crew were called to the scene of the accident on the four-lane section of the Trans-Canada Highway in Malakwa.

According to the Sicamous RCMP, a truck towing a large horse trailer was travelling west on the highway when it drifted onto the shoulder before coming to rest in the ditch. The driver of the truck, a 76-year-old Alberta man, was not injured in the crash. The trailer he was towing was filled with two horses, two sheep, a donkey and a pony; the animals escaped injury as well.

The truck was badly damaged in the crash and had to be towed from the scene. Arrangements were made to transport the animals to their destination.

The RCMP say road conditions were not a factor in the accident as visibility was good and it took place on a flat stretch of highway.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
