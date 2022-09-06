Ecole Dr. Knox Middle School. (File photo/Captial News)

Dr. Knox Middle School in Kelowna to get 300 new student seats

The province has approved $22.8 million in funding to add 12 new classrooms

Funding has been approved for a 12-classroom addition at École Dr. Knox Middle School in Kelowna.

The province has approved as much as $22.8 million for the two-storey project, which will create 300 new seats. Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS) will contribute an additional $500,000 to the project.

“We are pleased to see this investment in one of our key capital projects that will provide much-needed classroom space for our growing student population,” said Moyra Baxter, COPS chair. “As the fastest-growing region in the country, we look forward to continued support of our long-term facilities planning to make sure we have sustainable solutions to meet the needs of students and families in the Central Okanagan.”

Construction will start in early 2023 with students being accommodated with on-site portables until construction is complete in the fall of 2024.

Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

