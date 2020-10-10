Seasonal security was added to Vernon’s downtown core between May 1 and Sept. 30, 2020. (Jesse Major - Black Press file)

Downtown Vernon security seeks second go

Overnight seasonal security records 796 files in first year

Extra security in downtown Vernon over the summer season resulted in 10 calls to RCMP, four calls to bylaw and one call to both fire and ambulance services. Now, Protective Services is hoping City of Vernon councillors will continue the service in 2021.

In a report to council ahead of the Tuesday, Oct. 13 meeting, Protective Services provided a summary of seasonal security in the downtown business improvement areas between May and September. The program was first approved by council Oct. 28, 2019.

The presence of a marked security vehicle in the area seven nights a week between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. maintained a visible presence in the downtown core during peak season.

Security’s job was primarily to observe, record and report any occurrences that may arise within the core business improvement areas.

While several of the observations recorded by on-duty security was not breaking any bylaws, they were still reported.

Additional security monitoring the downtown core led to the quick reporting of an overdose to BC Ambulance and a garbage can fire to Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

Calls to RCMP were made on a priority basis, the report to council reads. These calls ranged from open drug use and temporary shelter to an attempted break and enter which resulted in the arrest of one individual.

In total, the seasonal security recorded 796 files in its five months of observation.

The Downtown Vernon Association said it didn’t receive any feedback from business owners, but offered its support for the presence of a marked security patrol overnight.

The cost of the additional security is around $33,000 for the service which runs May 1 to Sept. 30.

City staff has recommended council directs administration to bring forward a Service Level Adjustment for the 2021 seasonal contract to be considered during next year’s budget discussions.

READ MORE: Two charged with attempted murder in Vernon stabbing to return to court

READ MORE: Vernon beefs up nighttime security

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school
Next story
BC VOTES 2020: Kelowna marketing expert talks online targeting during political election

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon security seeks second go

Overnight seasonal security records 796 files in first year

COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school

Interior Health reports case at Fulton Secondary

Dog leads goats around Westside

Unusual group spotted near La Casa between Vernon and West Kelowna

Second cannabis store could crop up in Lake Country

Lightbox Enterprises applying for recreational cannabis license

RCMP seek missing Vernon man

Justin Robinson last seen Oct. 8

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

New microbrewery a dream come true for Salmon Arm couple

Adam and Genean Morrow plan to open the Morrow Beer Company in November

COLUMN: The measurements of a great nation

There are now more than 38 million people living in Canada

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Summerland RCMP respond to man armed with knife

Incident occurred on morning of Oct. 9

Guilty verdict in Kamloops kidnapping trial

B.C. Supreme Court Justice found Michael Mathieson guilty on a number of charges

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in North Shuswap, BC SPCA investigating

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Most Read