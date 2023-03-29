Downtown Vernon businesses can now expand patios into parking space

The City of Vernon has introduced a new permit to allow businesses in the downtown core to expand their retail and patio spaces outdoors. The city announced the new permit Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (City of Vernon photo)

Patio season is upon us, and just in time for the warmer weather the City of Vernon has announced that applications are now open for a new outdoor commercial use permit aimed at giving downtown businesses a boost.

“The new permit was created to allow businesses in Vernon’s downtown core to expand their retail and patio spaces outdoors. It is also supported by the Official Community Plan guiding principle to revitalize the downtown,” the city said in a press release.

The application form and policy are available on the city’s website at www.vernon.ca/permits.

Businesses can apply to use the sidewalk and boulevard fronting their property all year round. They can also apply to use one on-street parking space in front of their business between March 1 and Oct. 31 each year.

The new permit application fee is $100 plus an annual rental fee to use city property of 30/m2 on the sidewalk and boulevard and $360 for an on-street parking space.

Applications can be directed by email to buildingcounter@vernon.ca or in person at the Community Services Building at 3001 32nd Avenue.

Permits can be renewed along with business licenses annually.

Brendan Shykora

