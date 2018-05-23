Carli Berry/Capital News

Don’t swim in Mission Creek, says regional district

The Kelowna creek is flowing faster and is much colder with the upper elevation snowmelt

At the best of times and weather conditions, the regional district doesn’t encourage anyone to go into Mission Creek.

At this time of year, the creek is flowing faster and is much colder with the upper elevation snowmelt underway. As well, there are the potential unexpected and unknown hazards with debris in and under the surface and around the creek banks, said the Regional District of Central Okanagan in a news release.

This afternoon, two people who went into the creek with a raft had to be rescued by members of the Kelowna Fire Department. The pair eventually ended up without the raft on a gravel sandbar from which they were rescued.

The regional district encourages people and their pets to stay away from and out of the creek and to keep dogs on leash and under control.

Be aware that water levels may rise unexpectedly during the spring freshet and they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion and undercutting from the spring runoff, said the district.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning
Next story
Stranded couple rescued from Mission Creek

Just Posted

Don’t swim in Mission Creek, says regional district

The Kelowna creek is flowing faster and is much colder with the upper elevation snowmelt

Stranded couple rescued from Mission Creek

Rescue personnel brought two people ashore from a sandbar after had their dinghy swept away.

Central Okanagan EDC boss to sit on provincial board

Corie Griffiths elected to Local Government Management Association of B.C. board

Tourism Kelowna adopts sustainability initiative

Responsible to environment key to long-term tourism growth

Surprise hot air balloon landings in Kelowna

Balloon with 6 passengers aboard lands on Blondeaux Crescent

MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

Cystic fibrosis patient can’t afford $20,000/month medication she needs to survive

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

Vernon woman captures prestigious foresty honour

Tanya Wick from Tolko wins Women In Forest Award of Excellence

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

Most Read