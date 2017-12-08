Docksteader donates to rail trail

Paul Docksteader Foundation donates $25,000 to Okanagan Rail Trail

Paul Docksteader (left) has made a $25,000 donation from the Paul Docksteader Foundation to the Okanagan Rail Trail initiative, much to the delight of Community Foundation of North Okanagan executive director Leanne Hammond. (Photo submitted)

When Paul Docksteader sold his business and left the lower mainland to move to the Okanagan, he made a promise to himself to get involved in his new community.

Docksteader has been making good on that promise ever since.

As a resident of the Predator Ridge community, he has taken part in and donated to golf tournaments and many other charity fundraising events to benefit the North Okanagan.

Docksteader has started his own foundation to manage his philanthropic activities.

He has become the title sponsor for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation charity golf tournament and has established a relationship with the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan to expand his philanthropic reach in the area. Docksteader immediately recognized that the Okanagan Rail Trail will be a wonderful destination for locals as well as international tourists of all ages and recreational abilities and has stepped up with a $25,000 donation from the Paul Docksteader Foundation.

“It’s awesome,” said Docksteader of the rail trail. “And the Paul Docksteader Foundation is so very excited, pleased, and proud to support such an amazing project on behalf of our beautiful Okanagan community. We encourage everyone to join us, and get behind this very worthwhile initiative, as the rail trail’s team moves ever closer to its fundraising goal.

“Together we can do this. What a legacy of lifestyle, health, and well-being for us all.”

Said Brad Clements of the Okanagan Rail Trail initiative: “Paul attended a presentation I made about the rail trail to the folks at Predator Ridge. Many of the attendees expressed great interest in the rail trail campaign, and Paul called Leanne (executive director Hammond) at the Community Foundation right away to make this substantial gift.”

Overall fundraising for the trail has surpassed $5 million of its $7.86 million goal.

A one-kilometre test section was constructed in Lake Country over the summer, and hundreds of people tried out the section much to the delight of organizers. The trail will run 48.5 km from the north end of Kelowna all the way to Coldstream, with an easy grade and wide flat surface to encourage walking, cycling and recreational opportunities of various types.

Running through beautiful rural areas as well as along the bank of Kalamalka Lake, the trail is sure to appeal to locals and tourists alike.

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan is one of the two community foundations taking and managing donations for the project.

“It feels like we are entering the home stretch of fundraising, and construction has already begun which really builds the excitement,” said Hammond. “The positive community support throughout the Okanagan and beyond has propelled this grass roots campaign to impressive success. With everyone working together and volunteers leading the charge this is an inspirational project to be a part of.”

More information on the trail route, construction progress, and how the community can get involved is available at www.okanaganrailtrail.ca and on Facebook.

The website also lists the generous business partners, campaign partners and individual donors involved to date. Gifts are accepted by both community foundations: Community Foundation of the North Okanagan (250-542-8655, www.cfno.org) and Central Okanagan Foundation (250-861-6160 www.centralokanaganfounation.org).

