Do you recognize this family?: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP find envelope of ‘cherished memories’

Kelowna RCMP have found an envelope full of of family photos they believe must belong to a local resident.

The older photograph shows a group of six people, or a family, and police ask anyone who recognizes any of the people in the image to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

READ MORE: Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart steps back from B.C. Liberals caucus

READ MORE: Crash at intersection of Hwy 33 and Dougall Road in Kelowna

Previous story
City of Kelowna’s $1.2M park upgrade in Rutland complete
Next story
Kelowna RCMP looking to get family photos back to rightful owner

Just Posted

Call for Indigenous art for Lake Country shore

A public call was made for permenant outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway

Rutland’s Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

Misspelled sign near Big White sparks confusion

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission spotlights homelessness issue with event

Homelessness is No Picnic a family-friendly barbecue event establishes sense of community

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart leaves B.C. Liberal caucus as donation examined

Stewart says he’s ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

Police considering foul play in disappearance of B.C. men

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

LETTER: Thanks to heroes for lifesaving effort

Young people helped swimmer in distress

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

Temporary use permit issued for modified bed and breakfast near Penticton

Permit needed as guests will stay in small accessory buildings on the property

West Kelowna man stabbed at Enderby ‘pit party’

Police are seeking witnesses of the suspected stabbing that occurred in Enderby overnight

Most Read