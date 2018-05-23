District wants Wood Lake swimming area to fall under its jurisdiction

The District of Lake Country applied to the province for a licence of occupation

The District of Lake Country wants to regulate Crown land at the north end of Wood Lake.

The district recently applied to the province for a licence of occupation for swimming and recreational purposes for an area which is 30 hectares in size and extends from the natural boundary to 200 metres into the lake.

The area’s location extends “from the south boundary of the boat launch to the east side of the channel of the isthmus crossing between Wood Lake and Kalamalka Lake,” according to a report which was presented to district council May 2.

CN rail was the previous owner of the land near the foreshore, but now that it is owned by the district, “we are applying for a licence of occupation so people can’t start throwing docks in, or hamburger stands or whatever,” Mayor James Baker said.

Currently, a small swim wharf and buoys are already in the water, which keeps boats out of the way from swimmers, Baker said.

“We put those off all the public beaches that are being used whether we have a licence of occupation or not because it’s a safety issue as well. People get tired and can’t make it back they have a chance to rest.”

With a licence of occupation, the district would be able to do whatever it wants in the area in terms of recreation, he said.

“We get to say what can happen on those public plans… It’s closer to home if we’re doing the regulating instead of the province, people can call us.”

The district currently holds licences at Coral Beach, Gable Beach, Okanagan Centre, Pixton Beach, Crooked Lake and road ends in Carr’s Landing.

Comments will be received from the public until June 28.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.