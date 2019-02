A backyard composter and rain barrel is a way to cut garbage in half and save water says the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

“Backyard composting is easy, rewarding, and something the whole family can get involved in,” said waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart. “Imagine the satisfaction of making your own valuable soil enhancer for your garden, all from kitchen scraps and green matter from your yard, material you would otherwise just toss away.”

“If you compost and recycle you can be putting as little as one or two grocery bags worth of garbage out for collection a week. That’s far less taxing on our one remaining landfill. By adding nutrient rich compost to your garden, it’s a super booster for your soil— more robust fruits and veggies, greener lawn, healthier flowers and shrubs.”

RELATED: Curbside recycling program in Central Okanagan remains

The Regional Waste Reduction Office’s annual sale features backyard composters for $35, a big savings from the regular $80 retail price. It’s a pre-order sale only though, with limited supply of 300 available, limit two per household. The pre-order only sale runs March 1 through April 30, with composters ready for pickup in your community in late April and early May in time for gardening season.

Back by popular demand, rain barrels will once again be part of the sale for $78 each, again a big cost savings to the regular $100 retail price. Corinne Jackson, Communications Director for the Okanagan Basin Water Board and its Okanagan WaterWise program says they’re pleased to be partnering with Waste Reduction and expect the rain barrels to go quickly. Only 200 will be available with a limit of two per household.

READ ALSO: Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on Rail Trail

“Collecting rain water for use in your yard has so many benefits,” Jackson said. “Rain water provides soft, fresh, untreated water for your plants. A rain barrel also helps save you money by limiting the amount of metered tap water you use on your garden. Plus, collecting rain water limits run-off from yards, helping prevent contaminants from washing into our storm drains and ultimately into local streams and lakes. By diverting some of this run-off into rain barrels you’re helping keep our waters clean for drinking, for fish and everything else that depends on clean water.”

For details on the composter-rain barrel sale, to place your order, view your payment options-including online payment, or simply find out more about how to compost or build your own rain barrel, visit regionaldistrict.com/compostersale or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250.469.6250.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.