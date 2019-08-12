UPDATE: Police deem Harvey and Dilworth to be a ‘serious collision’, cyclist rushed to hospital

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

UPDATE: 3:26 p.m.

Police have deemed the incident a “serious collision”.

Earlier this afternoon, a semi tractor trailer collided with a cyclist at Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue, according to police, the cyclist was rushed to hospital.

“The cyclist’s current condition is not known at this time,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

One man has been taken away in a police cruister.

All lanes on Harvey Avenue remain open, however a portion of Dilworth Drive is blocked off.

Traffic is backed up and slow and police urge motorists to monitor Drive BC for updates on the closure of Dilworth Drive.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

READ MORE: Woman located after missing for five days

____________

RCMP are taping off an area of Dilworth Drive at Highway 97.

A white semi-trailer is behind the tape and several officers are surrounding the Orchard Place area.

A bike appears to be trapped under the semi; however there is no ambulance on scene.

One person has been detained according to witnesses.

Dilworth Drive, northbound, is blocked at Highway 97.

Motorists should expect delays.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police deem Harvey and Dilworth to be a ‘serious collision’, cyclist rushed to hospital

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

Rollover on Leckie Road entraps one person in vehicle

Traffic slow eastbound on Highway 97 and is completely stopped on Leckie Road going north

Big pie at Big White: Huckleberry Festival sees 12 Foot Pie with 150 lbs of Berries

“It was everything huckleberry this weekend at Big White!”

West Kelowna upgrades to Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System

The Water Quality Advisory issued this morning has been upgraded to a Boil Water Notice

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Mustard plants invading agricultural areas in Okanagan Similkameen

Two species of perennial mustards causing problems within region

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Woman located after missing for five days

Police say police Megan Roberts was picked up by a truck Sunday afternoon heading toward Hedley

Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Dirt biker found dead in Lavington

A member of the public found the body near a dirt bike on Saturday

Most Read