Jacob Forman with family prior to Dec. 2017 (Advocate file photo).

Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court this week and pleaded not guilty the three charges

More details were revealed into the final moments before a Kelowna man was arrested and later charged in the killings of his wife and two daughters during a pre-trial hearing Wednesday.

Jacob Forman is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of daughters Karina and Yesenia Forman, and the second-degree murder of wife Clara Forman.

Forman’s alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred several days before he was arrested on Dec. 17, 2017.

Forman officially entered a not-guily plea to all three counts of first-degree murders of his two daughters and the second-degree murder of his wife during an appearance in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

During the voir dire, Crown and defence lawyers questioned the RCMP officers involved with Forman’s arrest at his residence in 2017, as well as the process police took when questioning Forman Kelowna RCMP detachment.

Details were revealed that the RCMP officers who arrived to the scene found gun casings in Forman’s house, but no firearms. Officers were questioning Forman as to the whereabouts of his wife, Clara, as she had been reported missing.

Officers then found evidence of the suspected murders in Forman’s garage and he was then arrested and taken in.

Forman appeared clean-shaved and was in-person for court, as the Crown and defence council began a preliminary examination of evidence and witnesses, called voir dire.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with killing wife and two daughters returns to court

READ MORE: Clara Forman and daughters remembered during celebration of life

“I am responsible, but I am not guilty for what the Crown is saying,” Forman said in response to the three charges.

The trial continued on Wednesday, with Forman reappearing in the judge-only pre-trial processes.

The voir dire process is expected to contiunue through to the end of September.

The trial is scheduled to start Nov. 4.

