Rama Gauravarapu was killed in her West Kelowna hotel room on July, 22, 2018. (Contributed)

Defence claims Surrey man was mentally unwell at time of West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s jealousy ‘tormented him’, according to his defence lawyer

Scoffs of the late Rama Gauravarapu’s family filled the courtroom as Tejwant Danjou’s defence lawyers painted him as a man who was so in love with his common-law spouse that it “drove him crazy.”

As the Crown rested its case in Danjou’s second-degree murder trial on Tuesday (June 2), defence lawyer Donna Turko picked up hers, giving the court a different representation of the man who had been previously shown to the courts, through numerous witnesses, to be abusive, controlling and jealous.

In her brief opening statement, Turko submitted that Danjou, in addition to harbouring severe jealousy, was mentally unwell at the time he is alleged to have killed his common-law partner in a West Kelowna hotel room in 2018.

“We’ve heard it from the victim herself,” Turko said. “Words to the effect of ‘you’re crazy’, ‘your head’s not working’.”

Turko said Danjou became delusional about Gauravarapu having relationships with other men.

“It tormented him,” she said. “At the time of the tragic death of Ms. Gauravarapu, Mr. Danjou did not have the requisite intent to commit the murder of the woman he loved so much.”

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Todd Tomita, the defence’s first witness, provided some insight into Danjou’s delusion.

After conducting two interviews with Danjou, Tomita diagnosed him with a delusional disorder: jealous type, a disorder stemming from the belief of a partner’s infidelity.

He also mentioned Danjou had problems with alcohol, showed narcissistic tendencies and had dissociative amnesia related to the events in which he is alleged to have killed Gauravarapu.

RCMP discovered Danjou hiding in a dumpster on July 22, 2018, shortly after his partner, Rama Gauravarapu, was discovered covered in blood, clinging to life in their nearby West Kelowna hotel room. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after being found by officers.

Danjou was charged shortly afterwards.

Danjou — who entered a surprise guilty plea as the trial commenced on Feb. 25 before retracting it the next day — has admitted to causing Gauravarapu’s life-ending injuries but did not admit to having the intention to kill her, the latter being a key component of a second-degree murder conviction.

Two weeks have been set aside for the completion of Danjou’s judge-alone trial.

READ MORE: Surrey man accused of murdering his partner in West Kelowna back in court

READ MORE: Surrey couple had abusive relationship prior to woman’s West Kelowna murder

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Courtmurder trial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BOYD Autobody and Glass aims to raise $50,000 for Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre
Next story
WildSafeBC: What to do when you find a fawn

Just Posted

PPE donation reaches Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society

Ending Violence Association of BC received a $20,000 donation for personal protective equipment

Small business grants available through Okanagan initiative

Susie and Bryan Gay launched ‘This Bag Helps’ to help fellow small business owners during the pandemic

WildSafeBC: What to do when you find a fawn

Fawning season occurs from May to early July

BOYD Autobody and Glass aims to raise $50,000 for Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre

A presentation with sponsors will be held on June 18 in place of the annual car show

Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen

Okanagan Regional Library reopened June 2 in phased approach

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Defence claims Surrey man was mentally unwell at time of West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s jealousy ‘tormented him’, according to his defence lawyer

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Vernon Para-snowboarder crushed by competition ban

Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport said Matt Hamilton tested positive for a banned substance

RCMP, coroner investigate ‘unexpected deaths’ on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

How to safely drink water in areas impacted by flooding

Quality and safety of drinking water can be affected during and after floods

Three Calgary men make smart decision while lost in Shuswap

Adventurers’ vehicle breaks down at night in Seymour Arm area

Most Read