Decision on Sagmoen voir dire expected today

Media outlets to tackle publication ban in Vernon courts

The trial for 38-year-old Curtis Sagmoen resumes today at 10 a.m. and Justice Alison Beames said she may have her decision on the voir dire trial.

Sagmoen is accused of threatening a sex worker with a shotgun while wearing a mask in August 2017. He has been charged with uttering threats, careless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance. Sagmoen pleaded not guilty on all five counts on Sept. 9.

The Crown and defence presented their final arguments Thursday, the details of which can’t be revealed due to a temporary publication ban.

Media outlets, including CBC and Global, will be fighting the publication ban protecting the voir dire hearing on Monday at 10 a.m.

Sagmoen was arrested in October 2017 and has remained in custody in connection to his alleged crimes in late August of that year.

Shortly after his arrest, his parents’ farm was the focus of an extensive search, where police discovered the remains of Traci Genereaux, 18, who had been missing.

No charges have been laid in connection to her death.

Sagmoen has been accused in four separate incidents of threatening or assaulting sex workers.

This includes an incident in Maple Ridge back in 2013, which Sagmoen pleaded guilty to in February.

For those charges, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by 24 months of probation.

Justice Beames said Thursday, following the final arguments, dates in the week of Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 2019, are being considered for trial proper.

Defence lawyer Lisa Helps said Sagmoen wishes to appear in court on Monday.

— with files from Ashley Wadhwani

