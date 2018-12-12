Kelowna has developed a “car-centric” culture says city hall. —Image: Capital News file

Deadline looming for participation in Okanagan Travel Survey

Those who were sent survey questionnaires have until Dec. 18 to complete and return them

Central Okanagan and Vernon residents who received letters in the mail inviting them to participate in the Okanagan Travel Survey have until Tuesday, Dec. 18 to complete and return it.

Those who complete the survey online or over the phone are eligible to win a cash prize or one of 100 gift certificates.

If a resident has misplaced the letter with the unique participation code, he or she can call the toll-free survey hotline at 1-855-319-2887.

Transportation is a top issue for residents and this statistically significant and confidential survey, conducted every five years, provides important data for transportation planning, according to the city of Kelowna.

Information from the survey will help plan future improvements to roads, infrastructure, walking and biking facilities, as well as transit service.

A third-party research firm, R.A. Malatest and Associates Ltd., is conducting the survey on behalf of Kelowna, Vernon, West Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country, the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Westbank First Nation and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

For questions about the survey, contact Malatest’s toll-free survey hotline at 1-855-319-2887 or via email at info@okanagantravelsurvey.ca

For more information about the survey, visit smartTRIPS.ca/travelsurvey.

