Dead cyclist not struck by vehicle in Summerland: Police

Incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Dale Meadows Road

The BC Coroners Service is continuing its investigation into the death of a cyclist on Feb. 12 in Summerland.

Police and emergency services were called to a report of a downed cyclist on Dale Meadows Road around 1:42 p.m.

RCMP Sgt. Dave Preston said initially the information was the cyclist had been struck by a vehicle, but police now say the cyclist had not been hit.

READ ALSO: Cyclist found dead on Summerland road

The 54-year-old man was travelling west on Dale Meadows Road, approaching Gould Avenue, when the accident occurred.

Preston said the cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The name of the cyclist has not been released.

RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as with anyone who has a dash camera and was driving in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416.

