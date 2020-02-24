Date announced for 2020 Kelowna Walk for ALS

The event will take place on Sunday, June 14 at Waterfront Park

The 2020 Kelowna Walk to End ALS has been set for Sunday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at the Waterfront Park Island Stage.

The event takes place in 90 different locations across Canada and raises money for the ALS Society of Canada.

Kelowna ALS Walk Coordinator Nancy Arbuckle said the annual event also helps to raise awareness and investigate better treatment outcomes for those living with the terminal disease.

Last year’s walk in Kelowna raised over $37,000 for those living with the disease and for funding research.

In 2019, over $700,000 was raised at 15 different Walk to End ALS locations across B.C.

Of the funds raised each year, approximately 60 per cent goes to support ALS services in B.C. while 40 per cent goes to the ALS Canada Research Program. In B.C. and the Yukon, 85 cents of every dollar raised from the event goes directly to the cause.

According to ALS Canada, ALS is a motor neuron disease that impacts muscles in the body.

For more information on the upcoming walk in Kelowna, you can visit the event organizer’s website.

